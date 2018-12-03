HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that the names of about a dozen clergy cited in a sex abuse grand jury report should not be made public.
In the opinion, Justice Debra Todd wrote that not releasing the names is the only way to protect the petitioners' constitutional rights to reputation.
Initially, the names were temporarily redacted from the grand jury report.
In a statement on the ruling, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he will continue to stand with survivors, adding:
"Today’s Order allows predator priests to remain in the shadows and permits the Church to continue concealing their identities."
