  • Wheeling-Charleston Diocese releases names of priests facing credible abuse accusations

    WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling-Charleston Diocese has released the names of priests who are facing credible accusations of abuse.

    The diocese said it reviewed more than 2,000 files, containing tens of thousands of documents.

    There are 31 names on the list that includes priests who were accused while serving in the diocese, and priests who served in the diocese but were accused somewhere else.

    In a release posted on its website, the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese said  the release of the list is “part of the diocese's ongoing commitment to transparency, in addition to helping aid in the process of reconciliation and healing for the faithful in West Virginia."

