PITTSBURGH - Rev. Joseph Felts, 65, has been placed on leave for sexual abuse allegations from when the mid-1980s.
Felts most recently worked at Saint Christopher Parish in Butler County, but on Monday Channel 11’s Damany Lewis learned more about his past.
Before working Butler County for the past 10 years, Feltz worked at a church in the Mon Valley.
“We ask for their prayers for the person who brought the allegations forward, as well as Father Feltz,” Diocese of Pittsburgh spokesman Father Nick Vaskov said.
Vaskov told channel 11 when the diocese was made aware of the accusation, they contacted authorities and immediately placed Feltz on leave, meaning he cannot dress as a priest or act like a priest in public.
“Our message to parishioners is we will continue to respond to safeguard the church and care for victims,” Vaskov said.
