Pittsburgh diocese places another priest on leave after abuse allegation

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has placed another priest on administrative leave after he was accused of sexual abuse of a minor.
The allegation made against the Rev. Joseph Feltz, 65, who most recently served as pastor of Saint Christopher Parish, dates back to the mid-1980s, the diocese said Saturday.
The allegation surfaced in a recent lawsuit filed against the diocese. Feltz has denied the allegation, the diocese said.
Placing Feltz on leave doesn’t imply he is guilty, the diocese said.
The allegation will be investigated by law enforcement and the diocese.
