Pittsburgh diocese announces creation of survivors compensation fund

PITTSBURGH - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is establishing a fund to compensate survivors of abuse at the hands of priests.
The diocese announced the move Thursday, but said specifics will not be released until the end of the year.
The fund is intended to “create the best opportunity for recovery and healing to survivors,” Bishop David Zubik said in a release.
“They continue to suffer as a result of their abuse and this program will help to provide for their ongoing needs,” he said.
The source of funding for the program, which is designed to help those who cannot seek compensation through civil courts because of the statute of limitations, has not been decided, the diocese said.
However, no money will come from diocese’s $125 million capital campaign, Catholic Charities, parishes, schools or “any other funds designated for a specific use by the donor.”
Feedback from parishioners at a series of listening sessions that will be attended by Zubik will help the establishment of the fund, the diocese said.
The diocese’s announcement comes weeks after the Bishops of Pennsylvania announced its support for a statewide compensation fund for abuse victims.
