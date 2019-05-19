  • City of Pittsburgh opens new spray park -- but it came with controversy

    PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh opened a new spray park and playground on Saturday, just in time for summer -- but it came with controversy.

    The spray park at Paulson Playground in Lincoln-Lemington is the eighth in the city.

    Protesters disrupted the grand opening, confronting Mayor Bill Peduto and Councilman Ricky Burgess, who's up for reelection.

    "It's just a political stunt that's been hosted by the city, three days from the election and they're opening a city spray park, that they moved up the opening," said Kierran Young, a protester said.

    Peduto and Burgess responded, saying the protesters have a right to express themselves and they are listening. 

