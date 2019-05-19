City of Pittsburgh opens new spray park -- but it came with controversy

PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh opened a new spray park and playground on Saturday, just in time for summer -- but it came with controversy.
The spray park at Paulson Playground in Lincoln-Lemington is the eighth in the city.
Protesters disrupted the grand opening, confronting Mayor Bill Peduto and Councilman Ricky Burgess, who's up for reelection.
"It's just a political stunt that's been hosted by the city, three days from the election and they're opening a city spray park, that they moved up the opening," said Kierran Young, a protester said.
Peduto and Burgess responded, saying the protesters have a right to express themselves and they are listening.
Click here to watch the full story from Channel 11' s Lori Houy
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 people accused of prostituting 14-year-old girl
- 3 teens charged in MS-13 killing of 14-year-old girl used machete, baseball bat, police say
- Driver leaves couple trapped in Jeep after it tumbles down NC embankment
- VIDEO: 17 people charged in western Pa. drug ring bust
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}