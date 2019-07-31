CLAIRTON, Pa. - It was a packed room at the Clairton Municipal Building on Tuesday night.
Union workers and environmental watchdog groups were among 59 speakers expressing their concerns over a settlement agreement with US Steel.
The agreement follows repeated violations and fines at the Clairton Coke Works after two separate fires impacted pollution control equipment in the last year. The fires caused elevated levels of particulate pollution to be released into the air.
On Channel 11 News 11 at 11, Gordon Loesch takes us inside that meeting to hear more from people who are concerned their health and safety is still not the top priority.
