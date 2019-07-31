CINCINNATI - The Pirates snapped their nine-game losing streak, beating the Reds 11-4. But not without a fight.
Tensions with the Reds this season go all the way back to April, but it all boiled over on Tuesday night.
In the 7th inning, both teams received a warning after Keone Kela threw high and inside on Derek Dietrich.
In the 8th inning, Reds manager David Bell was ejected for arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire.
Then in the 9th, former Pirates reliever Jared Hughes was ejected after hitting Starling Marte.
Amir Garrett replaced Hughes, but during a mound visit, Garrett charged the Pirates dugout and threw a punch at Trevor Williams.
Garrett and Williams both fell to the ground as a melee erupted around them. Garrett, Yasiel Puig, Trevor Williams, Kyle Crick and Chris Archer were all ejected.
