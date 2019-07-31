Pennsylvania lawmakers want to raise the age for tobacco products to 21.
New studies show raising the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 decreases smoking among young adults.
Related Headlines
Bills were introduced in the House and Senate, but haven't made it to a vote.
If it passes, Pennsylvania would join 17 other states, including Ohio, which have raised the age to 21.
Lawmakers are expected to discuss the latest proposal in September.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta canceled days before scheduled start
- Woman wanted for allegedly urinating on potatoes at West Mifflin Walmart
- Brawl breaks out between Pirates and Reds
- VIDEO: Woman in tears after her shop is vandalized, customers' cars smashed
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}