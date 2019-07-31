  • Pa. lawmakers want to raise the age for tobacco products to 21

    Pennsylvania lawmakers want to raise the age for tobacco products to 21.

    New studies show raising the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 decreases smoking among young adults.

    Bills were introduced in the House and Senate, but haven't made it to a vote.

    If it passes, Pennsylvania would join 17 other states, including Ohio, which have raised the age to 21.

    Lawmakers are expected to discuss the latest proposal in September.

