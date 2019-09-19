CLAIRTON, Pa. - The Clairton City School District will have an 11:30 a.m. early release on Thursday and be closed on Friday for bedbug treatment.
According to a letter sent home to parents, the district said their staff continues to conduct a thorough inspection of the building. They have also contacted an exterminator to treat several classrooms in addition to all common areas.
All after school activities have also been canceled on Thursday and Friday.
The home football game at Neil C. Brown will still take place.
In a Facebook post the district said, "As always our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff and we will continue to take all necessary precautions and safety measures. As always it is at the parents discretion to keep the student home (this would be an excused absence, if a note is received to the office within 3 days of returning.)"
Click here to read the entire letter sent home to parents regarding the bed bug incident.
