MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pest control specialists have been working with school officials after cockroaches were found in a dorm at Robert Morris University.
According to RMU Sentry Media, the school’s student-run news outlet, the majority of the reports of roaches came from the sixth floor of Yorktown Hall, which is a former hotel off campus that the university bought and renovated.
Each of the 11 floors in the building were checked for roaches, officials said in an email sent to students. Students were advised to remove trash and properly store food.
RMU Sentry Media reports that the particular insect found in the building is called a “hitchhiker roach,” which is usually carried by someone else. They are easily transported by someone walking into the building.
Yorktown Hall also handed out vacuum cleaners to residents to make sure their rooms were clean.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
