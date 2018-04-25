0 Colleges and universities located in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is not only known for its sports teams, but also as a city where students can get a world-class education.

Pittsburgh is the home to more than 29 colleges and universities, including the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University.

Carlow University

Carlow University is a private liberal arts university located in West Oakland section of Pittsburgh. With an enrollment of close to 2,000 students, Carlow offers 50 undergraduate and 15 graduate degree programs. According to their website, the university was the first in Pennsylvania to offer accelerated and weekend programs.

Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon is a private, global research university offering a wide range of degrees from science, technology and the arts. According to the CMU, there are currently more than 13,000 students enrolled representing 109 countries around the world. Located in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood, CMU has formed partnerships with companies such as Uber, Google and Disney.

Chatham University

Chatham University is located in the Shadyside section of Pittsburgh, and offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. With an enrollment of over 2,200 students, Chatham offers 60 undergraduate and graduate programs in health, business, communications, arts and sciences. Founded in 1869 as a college that offered degrees solely to women, Chatham is now a university that offers continuing education and certification programs to both men and women.

Community College of Allegheny County

The Community College of Allegheny County is one of the largest community colleges in Pennsylvania with multiple campuses throughout Allegheny County. CCAC offers more than 160 programs of study including business, health and skilled trades. Since 2000, CCAC has served 543,620 students, of whom 430,889 were Allegheny County residents. Students can take part in one of more than 60 clubs and organizations.

Duquesne University

Duquesne University is a private, Catholic university located in the Uptown section of Pittsburgh. With an enrollment of over 9,200, Duquesne offers 80 undergraduate programs such as law, pharmacy, education and more. Founded in 1987, Duquesne is ranked nationally as one of the top Catholic universities in the country.

La Roche College

La Roche College is a private, Catholic college located in the North Hills of Pittsburgh. With an enrollment of 1,700, La Roche offers more than 50 undergraduate majors and graduate level programs in areas such as accounting, nursing, and human resources.

Point Park University

Point Park is a private liberal arts university located in Downtown Pittsburgh. Point Park offers degrees in 79 majors, with 18 master’s and 2 doctoral degrees and more than 20 online degrees. With an enrollment of more than 4,000 fulltime and part-time students, the university has grown by nearly 15% within the past decade.

Robert Morris University

Robert Morris University is a private university located in Moon Township. With an enrollment of over 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students, RMU offers more than 30 undergraduate degree programs and 18 master's and doctoral degree programs. RMU’s actuarial science program is designated a Center of Actuarial Excellence making it one of only 30 worldwide.

University of Pittsburgh

The University of Pittsburgh is located in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. With an enrollment of over 26,000 students, Pitt offers 100+ undergraduate-level degree programs in 10 schools/colleges. Pitt also has four regional campuses. Established in 1787, Pitt has been a leader in education and the medical fields.

