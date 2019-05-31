Community in Stowe Township frustrated with flooding

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local community is frustrated with flooding.
The heavy rains we've seen over the last few days have left a total mess for people in Stowe Township, but they say there's a bigger problem.
Teressa Harsh said there is one thing you can be sure of when heavy rain hits the area, Nichol Avenue is going to flood.
She said it gets so bad that people can't leave or get to their homes until the water recedes.
Harsh and some of her neighbors have taken their concerns to Stowe Township commissioners numerous times over the last year. They were told it's an infrastructure and sewage problem and the township just doesn't have the money to fix right now.
Click here to watch a full story from Channel 11's Shelley Bortz.
TRENDING NOW:
- Barely conscious man found in car trunk at auto auction, startling surprised workers
- Police: Man beat another man, threw him on T tracks in racially motivated attack
- What caused the flooding on Route 28?
- VIDEO: 2 people rescued from car in flood waters on Route 28; southbound lanes closed
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}