  • Community in Stowe Township frustrated with flooding

    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local community is frustrated with flooding.

    The heavy rains we've seen over the last few days have left a total mess for people in Stowe Township, but they say there's a bigger problem.

    Teressa Harsh said there is one thing you can be sure of when heavy rain hits the area, Nichol Avenue is going to flood.

    She said it gets so bad that people can't leave or get to their homes until the water recedes.

    Harsh and some of her neighbors have taken their concerns to Stowe Township commissioners numerous times over the last year. They were told it's an infrastructure and sewage problem and the township just doesn't have the money to fix right now. 

