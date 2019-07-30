  • Community outraged after hate-filled messages found throughout their city

    MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. - A community in West Virginia is outraged after finding hate-filled messages all over their streets.

    Residents in Moundsville, which is near Wheeling, found clear plastic bags filled with birdseed, along with racist and anti-Semitic hate speech.

    They think the bags are associated with the Ku Klux Klan.

    Neighbors are shocked and city leaders are calling it unacceptable.

    "It's 2019 and we are a welcoming community. At least I like to think we are. From top to bottom, we welcome all people here," said Rick Healy, city manager.

    If police find whoever is responsible, that person could face hate crime charges.

