Construction underway on Greensburg medical marijuana dispensary

Construction is underway on the only planned medical marijuana dispensary in Westmoreland County.
A contractor demolished two neighboring properties to make room for Keystone Integrated Care on East Pittsburgh Street in downtown Greensburg.
Melanie Marsalko talks to city officials about where the construction process stands and why they welcome the new development, for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
