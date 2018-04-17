  • Construction underway on Greensburg medical marijuana dispensary

    Updated:

    Construction is underway on the only planned medical marijuana dispensary in Westmoreland County.

    A contractor demolished two neighboring properties to make room for Keystone Integrated Care on East Pittsburgh Street in downtown Greensburg.

    Melanie Marsalko talks to city officials about where the construction process stands and why they welcome the new development, for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Construction underway on Greensburg medical marijuana dispensary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Medical marijuana push spreads to Utah, Oklahoma

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing woman's boyfriend in court on unrelated charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Medical marijuana will soon be approved treatment option for opioid addiction

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing 84-year-old woman with dementia found safe