PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is back in court for a highly emotional day of testimony in the trial of a local restaurateur who is accused of sexual assault.
The alleged victim, a 25-year-old woman, was back on the stand Thursday and visibly shaken as she told the story about a sexual assault that happened to her. The woman started crying as she looked at the crime scene photos from last May. She told the jury how she woke up in her apartment to the defendant, Adnan Pehlivan, sexually assaulting her. She then told them how Pehlivan tried to run and she grabbed his shirt and he punched and pushed her.
Download the WPXI News App for updates from the courtroom
After describing the assault in detail, it was the defense attorney’s turn to cross examine her. The victim pushed back on many of the defense attorney’s questions and would not let him intimidate her.
It was a contentious morning in the courtroom and that is expected to continue this afternoon.
Channel 11 will also be able to show our viewers, for the first time, the interactions and lack of interactions between the defendant and the victim inside Kopy’s bar just a few hours before the alleged assault.
Courtney Brennan has that video and the latest from court on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Jury selection underway for restaurant owner accused of sexual assault
- Lawyer for restaurant owner accused of sexual assault wants some evidence thrown out
- Restaurant owner accused of sexual assault staying in jail
- Restaurant owner arrested, accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}