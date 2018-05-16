  • Restaurant owner arrested, accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman

    A Pittsburgh restaurant owner is in the Allegheny County Jail, accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman after breaking into her home in Pittsburgh’s South Side, Channel 11 News has learned.

    According to a criminal complaint, Adnan Pehlivan broke into the home on Josephine Street early Tuesday. Investigators believe he forced open a window to get inside.

    Sources told Channel 11’s Mike Holden that Pehlivan owns Istanbul Sofra in Regent Square, where he was arrested about 8 p.m. Tuesday wearing the same clothing he was wearing during the assault.

    The victim told police she was “jolted” awake by Pehlivan, who was in her bed and was sexually assaulting her, the complaint said. She fought him to get off her and he punched her to get away.

    Police said the woman recognized Pehlivan from a bar Monday night. She said she was out with friends and he bought them shots and talked with them.

    The woman said she and her friends left the bar to go home and Pehlivan was not with them.

    Pehlivan faces charges including sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, simple assault and burglary.

