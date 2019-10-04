PITTSBURGH - An Allegheny County man is facing charges for allegedly stealing his own UPMC doctor’s identity to get drugs.
Prosecutors said Dale Weber somehow obtained a secure prescription code, going from pharmacy to pharmacy across the area picking up prescriptions for Xanax he called in himself.
Weber is a convicted felon with a lengthy history of writing fake scripts.
Only Channel 11’s Renee Wallace has details on how he was able to get away with it for so long – on 11 News at 6.
