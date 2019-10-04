As the number of lung injuries associated with vaping grows, the Pennsylvania Department of Health will give an update Friday on those injuries and the steps being taken to protect people.
As of Oct. 1, there have been 1,080 lung injury cases and 18 deaths nationwide associated with vaping, according to the CDC.
In Pennsylvania, health officials said one person had died from vaping-related injuries. An unidentified person died in late September.
While the specific chemical exposure causing the lung injuries is not yet known, the CDC recommends people consider not using vaping products -- particularly those containing THC. Health officials still do not know the specific chemicals that are causing issues for people using these products. No single product or substance has been officially linked to all cases of lung injury or illness.
On Channel 11 News starting at 5, Erin Clarke will have more details from state health officials as the number of vaping-related issues continues to grow.
