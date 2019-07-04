PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman who had been missing for months was found buried at her own home this week, and Wednesday night police announced charges against her husband.
In April, 46-year-old Cora Kline was reported missing, and, after a recent search of the property, state troopers found her remains under her trailer.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"The troopers on scene obtained permission to search the property, and during that search we discovered what we believed to be indicators of a burial site underneath the structure of the residence," Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
Investigators won't say what led them back to her house, but they did say they identified her through photographs of her tattoos.
Her husband, 48-year-old James Kline, faces criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, abuse of a corpse, simple assault, false reports to police and tampering with and fabricating evidence, according to police.
Investigators told WJAC they believe James Kline strangled his wife before burying her body.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman killed, man survives after explosion levels $1.2 million home in North Carolina
- Man accused of exposing himself at pool claims ‘wardrobe malfunction'
- Facebook users report issues with pictures on site
- VIDEO: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}