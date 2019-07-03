McCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to people at North Park Swimming Pool in McCandless Township, police said.
Christopher Steffy, 62, is accused of exposing himself at the pool on two occasions, once on June 27 and again on Monday.
When police were called to the pool Monday, Steffy was trying to leave on his bicycle and he claimed he had just been at the pool to swim laps, according to a criminal complaint.
Two women were questioned about Steffy’s behavior. One of the women said she was sitting on a bench outside the men’s changing room when Steffy came to the doorway in his underwear and started swinging his hips, at which point he was exposed.
Steffy told Channel 11 News Wednesday that the matter was a “wardrobe malfunction.”
Police said Wednesday afternoon that an arrest warrant has been obtained for Steffy, who is facing charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness.
