McKEESPORT, Pa. - A McKeesport man who was elected to office will get another chance to run after he was denied the position because of a drug conviction more than 20 years ago.
Corry Sanders was granted a full pardon by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday.
In 2015, Sanders was elected to serve as a McKeesport councilman, but he was blocked from being seated due to a 1993 drug case in which he pleaded no contest. Pennsylvania law prohibits anyone from holding an elected office if they're convicted of a crime.
Sanders is now eligible to run for office again.
Sanders speaks one-on-one with Channel 11’s Aaron Martin to discuss his journey and why he’s now working with the man who originally blocked him from taking his council seat -- only on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
