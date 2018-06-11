County leaders pushing for federal funding for landslide cleanup

When it comes to landslides, 2018 has been a year unlike any other in Allegheny County.
Land behind homes on Spring Street in Millvale first started moving in April, leading to evacuations, but heavy rain this weekend had damaging effects that nearly caused the houses to crumble.
It's part of a larger pattern that county leaders hope will lead to a disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and millions of dollars in relief.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin will have more on the push to get funding for landslide cleanup -- on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
