MILLVALE, Pa. - Three homes in danger of collapsing Monday after a landslide in Millvale will be demolished, officials said.
All three homes on Spring Street had been evacuated after another landslide in the area in April, officials told Channel 11 News.
The landslide that happened over the weekend sent trees through concrete walls of the homes.
The property where the landslide started is owned by the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.
Marianne Linn, executive director of the Catholic Cemeteries Association, said they have been in contact with officials and residents since the start.
“We've been meeting with Millvale Borough, we've been meeting with the residents and we've been working with them all along since we first heard about the situation,” Linn said.
Furniture was seen being removed from the homes Monday morning.
Officials said the demolition of the homes will likely happen within the next 24 to 48 hours.
