A New Jersey couple headed to their wedding in Pittsburgh were killed in a fiery crash on a Pennsylvania interstate Wednesday, WPVI reported.
Kathryn Schultz, 35, and her fiance, Joseph Kearney, both of Jersey City, were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-78 in Berks County, NJ.com reported.
Pennsylvania State Police said a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of the car Schultz and Kearney were riding in, setting off a chain reaction of wrecks that affected five commercial vehicles and the passenger car, WPVI reported.
The couple were driving to Kearney’s hometown of Pittsburgh for the wedding, the television station reported.
According to her obituary, Schurtz was employed as the head of platform partnerships for Oracle Data Cloud in New York City. She attended George Washington University, where she received her liberal arts degree and went on to earn her MBA from Notre Dame.
She was the daughter of Karen Schurtz, a former councilwoman in Fanwood, New Jersey.
The Council of the Borough of Fanwood offered condolences on its Facebook page.
