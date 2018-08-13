CLAYSVILLE, Pa. - A crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Washington County.
BREAKING: 70WB between Claysville and Taylorstown shut down after bad car accident. Medical helicopters called in. Traffic backing up. pic.twitter.com/a3LWfkquTI— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) August 13, 2018
It's not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck in Claysville near mile marker 8.
Medical helicopters have been summoned but it's unclear how many people are injured.
