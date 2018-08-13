Police are investigating Sunday night after four people were shot in East Liberty.
FOUR SHOT IN EAST LIBERTY. Police expected to brief the media shortly. https://t.co/cDWJFKmG40— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) August 13, 2018
Police have cordoned off a section of Broad Street near the New Pennley Place housing development.
Channel 11 has a news crew on the way to the scene and will have further updates on 11 at 11 and WPXI.com.
