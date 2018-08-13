  • 4 shot in East Liberty, police investigating

    Updated:

    Police are investigating Sunday night after four people were shot in East Liberty.

    Police have cordoned off a section of Broad Street near the New Pennley Place housing development.

    Channel 11 has a news crew on the way to the scene and will have further updates on 11 at 11 and WPXI.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories