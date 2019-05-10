CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A road in Crescent Township has partially collapsed after a water main break.
The break occurred on Crescent Boulevard Extension, police tell Channel 11.
Police said crews struck a gas line trying to repair the break.
Police and firefighters are on the scene now. People who live in the area are asked to use caution on any flooded roads.
This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is heading to the scene and will have a live report on 11 at 11.
