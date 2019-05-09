UNIONTOWN, Pa. - It's been more than three years young Lydia Wright died after being left strapped into a child seat in a car overnight, but on Thursday her father was found guilty of third-degree homicide.
Lydia wasn't even two years old when she was left in a car for 13 hours overnight in February 2016.
Her parents, Michael Wright and Andrea Dusha, were both charged with homicide.
Dusha pleaded no contest to third degree murder charges last year and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
On Thursday, Wright was found guilty of all charges, including third degree murder.
