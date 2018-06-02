  • Crews battle fire inside Aspinwall restaurant

    Updated:

    ASPINWALL, Pa. - Crews battled a small fire at a restaurant in Aspinwall.

    The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at Spice Affair Indian Cuisine on Brilliant Avenue.

    Several fire companies were on scene.

    Around 16 patrons inside the restaurant were evacuated. 

    Two firefighters were transported to the hospital due to the heat. Several others were treated at the scene. 

    There's still no word on what caused the fire.  

