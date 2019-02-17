Crews battle house fire in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Crews battled a fire at a home in North Huntingdon Saturday night.
According to 911 dispatchers, the fire on Wilshire Drive started around 8:15 p.m.
The homeowner told Channel 11 that earlier in the day she noticed the wood burner was malfunctioning and shut it off.
She called 911 in the evening when she noticed there was still heat in the wall. By the time firefighters got there, the living room and attic were destroyed.
No one was hurt.
We're still waiting on an official cause.
