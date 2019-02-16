0 Report: Two huskies kill neighboring family's 3 dogs after getting in home through doggy door

FRESNO, Calif. - A California couple lost three pets in one day after a neighbor’s huskies got into their home through a doggy door and attacked them.

KFSN reported that Silvia Acosta first saw the huskies in her home on her home surveillance video while she was at work.

Acosta rushed back to her neighborhood, first knocking at the door of the husky owners.

“I’m like, ‘Open your door! You dog’s in my house! Open the door,’” Acosta told KFSN.

The adults were not home, but three girls under the age of 12 were. They followed Acosta to her house and called the dogs, who responded to them and left the home.

Acosta’s 12-year-old dog, Urlie, was at the front door.

“He was basically gutted, so the poor little girls also had to see that,” Acosta said.

Her 11-year-old dog, Nash, was found in a bathroom.

“I found him in our downstairs bathroom behind a toilet,” she said. “His body temperature was so cold.”

Acosta rushed Nash to an emergency vet, where he later died. Her third dog, 8-year-old Rufus, was still missing when she came back home.

“He was dead in our backyard,” Acosta said. “I just didn't realize it.”

Acosta said she and her husband, David Pena, have been warning their neighbors for two years about their dogs getting out.

“They do have a problem getting out,” the owner of the huskies, who didn’t want to be identified, told KFSA. “We have assessed the situation. I figured out one time he was jumping on top of the garbage can, he was crawling on top of the fence. ...and I’m very very sorry.”

The family surrendered the huskies, which are now quarantined at Central California SPCA.

The couple said they plan to take legal action.

“If your neighbor's dogs are getting out, do the right thing report them to animal control,” Acosta said in a Facebook post. “Don’t assume all pet owners are as responsible as you are.”

