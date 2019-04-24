PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called early Wednesday morning to put out a fire at a UPS facility in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood.
The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the facility on Beaver Avenue.
It appeared the fire was contained to the inside of the building.
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is asking whether this will impact deliveries -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
