  • Crews called to fire at Pittsburgh UPS facility

    PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called early Wednesday morning to put out a fire at a UPS facility in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood.

    The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the facility on Beaver Avenue.

    It appeared the fire was contained to the inside of the building.

    Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic is asking whether this will impact deliveries

