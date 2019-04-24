Law ends state license suspensions for non-driving offenses

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the legislation in October and it took effect Monday. In a statement, Wolf says the change removes a roadblock for someone who needs a valid driver's license to find and keep a job, especially where public transportation isn't readily accessible.
Wolf's administration says the law means the state will no longer automatically suspend some 20,000 licenses annually.
The new law also applies to carrying a false identification and some offenses committed by children, including the purchase of tobacco products.
