  • Crews repair broken water main along Route 8 in Hampton

    Updated:

    HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews made repairs to a water main that broke Thursday morning along Route 8 in Hampton Township.

    The break in an 8-inch line was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at Route 8 and McNeal Road. Repairs were completed by 11 a.m.

    A closure was in place for McNeal Road at the intersection with Route 8, preventing access to Middle Road from McNeal. The closure extended to Woodland Circle.

    Route 8 remained open, but it was restricted to one lane in the area of the break.

    Water from the break streamed into the parking lot of a shopping plaza. Crews said about a half dozen businesses were without water service.

