Crews repair broken water main along Route 8 in Hampton

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews made repairs to a water main that broke Thursday morning along Route 8 in Hampton Township.
PHOTOS: Water main break along Route 8 in Hampton Township
The break in an 8-inch line was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at Route 8 and McNeal Road. Repairs were completed by 11 a.m.
A closure was in place for McNeal Road at the intersection with Route 8, preventing access to Middle Road from McNeal. The closure extended to Woodland Circle.
JUST IN: FIXED! Water main break in Hampton repaired. Crews laying down asphalt. The major impact on businesses and home owners left without water—WATCH @WPXI at noon & 5 for my full story! pic.twitter.com/Mmm0H3MBL8— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 8, 2018
Route 8 remained open, but it was restricted to one lane in the area of the break.
Water from the break streamed into the parking lot of a shopping plaza. Crews said about a half dozen businesses were without water service.
I’ve checked with multiple businesses here in Hampton: Planet Fitness, Model Cleaners & CVS. None of them have water because of the water main break at the corner of McNeal & Route 8. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Smb5GC1Uvq— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 8, 2018
#BREAKING: Water main break at Route 8 and McNeal Road in Hampton Township. Route 8 remains OPEN, but it is squeezed down to one lane as you’re about to approach the plaza with Planet Fitness. @WPXI @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/Jv8q6OkjOv— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 8, 2018
