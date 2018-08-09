  • CVS recalling nasal mist due to contamination

    HOLLY HILL, Florida - Product Quest Manufacturing is voluntarily recalling its CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist because of possible microbiological contamination.

    In a release, the Food and Drug Administration said the repetitive use of a nasal spray containing Pseudomonas aeruginosa may cause an infection that could be life-threatening.

    The nasal decongestant is packaged in a 0.5 fluid ounce bottle in an orange carton labeled with the UPC code 50428432365, Lot # 173089J, with the expiration date of 9/19.

    People who have the recalled product should stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase or discard the product.

    No one has reported becoming sick from the product.  The company is contacting customers about replacing the product. 

    Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Product Quest Manufacturing LLC at  1-386- 239-8787.

     

