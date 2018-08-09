PITTSBURGH - A murder suspect was found hiding in a garbage can during a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood, police said.
Earl Jackson, 32, was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of a man Wednesday afternoon in the Knoxville neighborhood, authorities said.
Related Headlines
STORY: Man killed in afternoon shooting in Knoxville
Investigators located Jackson about 7:45 p.m. at his home on Steuben Street in Elliott. Attempts to communicate with him and take him into custody were unsuccessful, police said.
We have the latest details coming out of the incident on Channel 11 Morning News.
The City of Pittsburgh SWAT Unit, police negotiators, the crime lab and the K-9 unit were called to the scene.
After repeated efforts to get Jackson to surrender, SWAT officers entered the home shortly after 11 p.m. and found him hiding in a garbage can in the basement, officials said. He was taken into custody without incident.
Jackson faces a charge of criminal homicide, though additional charges are possible.
TRENDING NOW:
- Couple charged after starved infant found with eyes, cheeks ‘sunken into her head'
- Jimmy Wopo identified as leader of violent street gang, according to investigators
- 'Dangerous' man accused of attacking ex captured 3 counties away
- RAW VIDEO: Port Authority update on recovery operations
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}