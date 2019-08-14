PITTSBURGH - He flat out said things need to be looked into very, very carefully. Dr. Cyril Wecht, a world renowned forensic pathologist from Pittsburgh offered his comments on the Jeffrey Epstein case.
"What kind of material was in the room whereby he was able to hang himself? Clothing, bedding and so on," Wecht said.
The Justice Department said Tuesday the jail in New York where Epstein was housed was understaffed.
"The illogically unacceptable, atrocious excuse now that they are overworked, underpaid, tired and so on. This is not acceptable. You do your job and you do it properly," Wecht said.
He said you don't just take someone off of suicide watch and assume they would be fine.
The FBI swarmed Epstein's Caribbean island looking for evidence agency officials hoped would allow them to pursue charges.
