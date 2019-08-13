  • Olive Garden to sell Lifetime Pasta Passes for first time

    Forget unlimited soup and salad, what about pasta for a lifetime?

    That's what Olive Garden is offering with its new deal.

    The Italian restaurant chain said it's introducing a Lifetime Pasta Pass Thursday.

    The pass includes a lifetime of unlimited servings of any pasta bowl, along with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

    The deal is an upgrade to Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Pass. The Never Ending pass is $100.

    The first 50 people who buy those can opt into the Lifetime Pasta Pass for an extra $400.

    Both go on sale August 15 at 2 p.m. eastern time.
     

     

