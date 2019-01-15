PITTSBURGH - Proposed gun legislation in the city of Pittsburgh cannot be legally passed, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a letter to city council.
CLICK HERE to read the full letter
Related Headlines
The proposed assault weapons ban would make it "unlawful to manufacture, sell, purchase, transport, carry, store or otherwise hold in one’s possession an assault weapon within the City, such as the Colt semi-automatic rifle used in the Tree of Life shooting," a December letter said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Meanwhile, an accessories, ammunition and modification ban would bar items such as bump stocks, armor-penetrating bullets, sawed-off rifles and large capacity magazines.
"I understand the desire of local governments to be proactive in reducing gun violence and the opportunities to cause the type of pain, suffering, and dead, which recently occurred in the City of Pittsburgh," Zappala said in the Jan. 9 letter. "I believe, however, that the legislative effort needs to come from the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and that the legislation currently before Council, if passed, will be found unconstitutional."
#BREAKING: @AlleghenyCoDA Steve Zappala tells City Council they cannot legally pass gun legislation. Here’s the letter the DA recently sent Councilman @CoreyOConnorPGH on the issue pic.twitter.com/0g3cATL7BX— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) January 15, 2019
Councilman Corey O’Connor said the council will continue to push for legislation to limit certain types of weapons, ammunition and firearm accessories within city limits.
Why O’Connor said the council will be “on the right side of history,” tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- First of 3 wintry systems moving in Tuesday night
- Toddler strapped in car seat falls out of car in shocking dashcam video; child not hurt
- Transgender woman claims she was mistreated by clerk at video game store
- VIDEO: Attempted burglar shatters jewelry store's door with crowbar
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}