    PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said Tuesday that an officer-involved shooting death in February in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood was justified.

    Mark Daniels, 39, was shot and killed Feb. 11 after police said he first fired at officers who were on patrol in the area of Bennett Street. Police had followed Daniels after officers noticed him acting suspiciously, authorities said.

    “What is certain at this point in the evidence is that the officer was fired upon three times,” Zappala said during a news conference Tuesday.

    Zappala said Daniels fired the first shots, initiating an exchange of gunfire with police.

    Daniels ran from police after he was shot in the arm, Zappala said. The shot severed an artery.

    An officer involved in the incident, Gino Macioce, is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by Allegheny County Police.

    Channel 11 News learned that Macioce had been involved in two other shootings in less than a year. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said they were investigated and procedures were followed.

