Deacon sentenced to probation in undercover child sex sting

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - A local Roman Catholic deacon charged in an online child sex-sting learned his fate Thursday.

    Rosendo Dacal, 74, pleaded guilty and admitted to prosecutors that he tried to send sexually explicit messages to a young boy.

    Dacal served as a deacon at All Saints Parish in Etna since 2011.

