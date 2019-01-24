Deacon sentenced to probation in undercover child sex sting

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - A local Roman Catholic deacon charged in an online child sex-sting learned his fate Thursday.
Rosendo Dacal, 74, pleaded guilty and admitted to prosecutors that he tried to send sexually explicit messages to a young boy.
Dacal served as a deacon at All Saints Parish in Etna since 2011.
