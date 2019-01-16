Cardinal Wuerl: "I forgot I knew about abuse allegations"

PITTSBURGH - Cardinal Donald Wuerl is now saying he forgot that he knew about sex abuse reports while he was bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.
He wrote in a new letter, "it is important for me to accept personal responsibility and apologize for this lapse in memory."
Related Headlines
That 'lapse' was exposed by a former Pittsburgh priest in a bombshell Washington Post story last week.
The personal apology he received and what he told Channel 11, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- SNAP blasts Cardinal Donald Wuerl
- Diocese confirms Wuerl knew of sexual misconduct allegations against McCarrick
- Lawsuit against Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh alleges sexual abuse
- VIDEO: D.C. investigation into clergy sex abuse includes Cardinal Wuerl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}