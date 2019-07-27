WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead following a severe crash in Westmoreland County Saturday morning, according to our partners at TribLive.com.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Washington Township police and fire units responded to the fatal accident at Route 66 and Greensburg Road, according to Westmoreland 911 dispatch.
The accident involving an SUV and a car was reported at 7:40 a.m. with one fatality, one entrapment and one ejection, according to dispatch.
CLICK HERE to read more from TribLive.com.
Here's a map showing the area where the crash occurred:
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}