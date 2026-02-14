Pittsburgh International Airport receives near-record number of diverted flights in 2025

Pittsburgh International Airport received 443 diverted flights in 2025, nearly reaching its record of 463 set in 2018.

The increase in diversion traffic followed intense thunderstorms in June and July that disrupted operations at major East Coast airports, airport officials say. By the end of July, the diversion rate at PIT exceeded its 2018 pace and the five-year average.

“Even without topping the 2018 number, PIT’s performance last year underscores its importance in keeping the national airspace system moving as part of national critical infrastructure,” said Jim Moorhead, vice president of airport operations for the Allegheny County Airport Authority. “That’s something we’re proud of, and we will continue to be a reliable and resilient partner in the national air transportation system.”

Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration consider the airport a preferred diversion site because of its inland location and robust runway infrastructure, officials say.

Most diverted flights originated from major metropolitan hubs along the East Coast. The three major New York City airports accounted for 120 diverted flights, while two airports in Washington, D.C., sent 93 flights to Pittsburgh.

Diversions typically occur due to inclement weather, mechanical issues or onboard medical emergencies, officials say. Many diversions at PIT are for a “gas-n-go,” which is a quick refueling stop where an aircraft takes on fuel and departs without loading or unloading passengers.

Also, officials say the airport maintained operations during last month’s near-record snowfall. While other airports across the country were closed, PIT crews worked through the storm to keep three runways operational and clear airport roads.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group