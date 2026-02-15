Truck becomes engulfed in flames along Pittsburgh highway

PITTSBURGH — A truck burst into flames along a major highway in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that police and firefighters were sent to I-279 northbound near Exit 4 just after 11 a.m.
A Channel 11 photographer saw a truck fully engulfed in flames.
The fire is now out, but there’s still a lane restriction that’s slowing traffic on northbound I-279.
No injuries were reported.
