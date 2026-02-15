6-month-long lane restrictions to start on Cranberry Township roadway

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A months-long lane restriction for a safety project on a Cranberry Township roadway is about to start.

Work between the intersections of Route 228 and Peters Road on Franklin Road starts Monday and is expected to last through August. While the project is ongoing, PennDOT says there will be multiple intermittent single lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with flagging operations.

PennDOT advises drivers to expect delays.

This work is for a safety improvement project that PennDOT says includes shoulder widening, installation of edge-line rumble strips and sight distance improvements along Franklin Road.

The entire $19.1 million project is expected to wrap up in November 2027.

