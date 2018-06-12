PITTSBURGH - Testimony is underway in the death penalty trial of a man accused of killing his wife in 2014.
James Karr is accused of knocking his wife Maureen Karr unconscious during an argument at their Friendship Street home in Duquesne, tying her up and setting the house on fire.
Investigators said Maureen Karr took out a protection of abuse order two weeks before the fire, claiming her estranged husband was “threatening to set the house on fire.”
The case will not be decided by a jury, but instead will be decided by Judge Anthony Mariani.
The district attorney’s office said this is the first time during the administration of District Attorney Stephen Zapalla that a capital case has been decided by a judge instead of a jury.
WPXI news reporter Marlisa Goldsmith will be in the courtroom for the testimony and will have the developments on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
