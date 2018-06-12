  • Death penalty trial underway for man accused of using vodka to set fire that killed wife

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Testimony is underway in the death penalty trial of a man accused of killing his wife in 2014. 

    James Karr is accused of knocking his wife Maureen Karr unconscious during an argument at their Friendship Street home in Duquesne, tying her up and setting the house on fire. 

    Related Headlines

    FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS AND UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Investigators said Maureen Karr took out a protection of abuse order two weeks before the fire, claiming her estranged husband was “threatening to set the house on fire.”

    The case will not be decided by a jury, but instead will be decided by Judge Anthony Mariani. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The district attorney’s office said this is the first time during the administration of District Attorney Stephen Zapalla that a capital case has been decided by a judge instead of a jury. 

    WPXI news reporter Marlisa Goldsmith will be in the courtroom for the testimony and will have the developments on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Death penalty trial underway for man accused of using vodka to set fire…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Future of century-old church unknown after court strips historic designation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dozens of bricks fall from building, scatter onto street

  • Headline Goes Here

    State leaders hold school safety meeting at Woodland Hills High School

  • Headline Goes Here

    15-year-old to be charged as adult in shooting at Clairton Pool