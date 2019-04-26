The state Supreme Court's decision Friday upholds lower court decisions in the case of Eric Frein.
Frein was convicted in the 2014 murder of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II outside the Blooming Grove barracks. Another trooper, Alex Douglass, was badly wounded.
Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt through the rugged Pocono Mountains before U.S. marshals caught him at an abandoned airplane hangar.
He was convicted in 2017 and is on death row.
