Pennsylvania Game Commission gives preliminary approval for Saturday start to deer season

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given preliminary approval to move the start of firearms deer hunting season to the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
Opening day traditionally is the Monday after Thanksgiving. The day is usually a scheduled day off for most Pennsylvania school districts.
The proposal would create a 13-day firearms deer season that includes three Saturdays. The move would also reduce the late November turkey hunting season by two days.
The public can offer comments on all proposed 2019-2010 season and bag limits between now and the next quarterly meeting.
The decision could be finalized during that meeting in April.
